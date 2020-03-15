Jurassic World 3: Dominion Promo Poster Brings Back the Classic Jurassic Park Logo

More and more details are now starting to filter through the internet regarding what audiences can expect from Jurassic World 3, with everything we’re hearing suggesting that the movie could well be the biggest in the franchise so far. The cameras are currently still rolling on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, but we now have a new promotional poster to feast our eyes on.

Harkening back to the very first poster for Jurassic Park, Steven Speilberg’s seminal monster movie from way back in 1993, this new poster for Jurassic World: Dominion is a very sleek, simple design. Featuring a stark, black background with the iconic red and yellow logo design, along with the title of the movie next to it in the same font design as the Speilberg classic. This poster echoes the comments of some of the movie’s stars about how the movie will feature characters from the very first movie returning to the dangers of the Jurassic world.

Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of many characters from throughout the franchise which will once again be lead by Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, reprising their roles from the other Jurassic World movies. Joining them this time though will be Jurassic Park alums Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern who are all returning as their characters from the original 1993 movie. Director Colin Treverrow has discussed the original character’s returning, saying that he has even taken to calling the movie Jurassic Park VI.

“We’d have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down – again,” Trevorrow said regarding their absence in the first film while speaking with Empire. “The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it Jurassic Park VI because it is.”

Star Chris Pratt has even likened the movie to one of his other blockbuster franchises, The Avengers, in so much as Jurassic World: Dominion sees all of these beloved characters coming together for the first time.

“This feels like it. I’m not allowed to say anything… It’s got everybody. It’s got pretty much everybody in it. Maybe I just blew it, but I don’t care. All the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back. It’s going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together for Marvel.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will be the third movie in the recent Jurassic World series and the sixth in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. Though plot details for Jurassic World: Dominion are still largely unknown, the previous movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with man and dinosaur forced to share the world after the genetically engineered dinosaurs were unleashed into the wild. So, it seems that the three doctors, Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler could no longer stay out of the dino-related chaos as it is now going to be on their doorstep.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021. The movie comes from Universal Pictures.

Topics: Jurassic World 3, Jurassic World, Jurassic Park