junior-union-home-minister-g-kishan-reddy-to-visit-j&k-tomorrow

New Delhi:

Junior Home Minister G Kishan Reddy will embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, almost six months after provisions of Article 270 were revoked by the centre.

Mr Reddy would be visiting Srinagar and Ganderbal areas during his visit.

“All ministers have been asked to go on ground to get a firsthand feel and review projects concerning their ministry,” Mr Reddy told NDTV.

“As of now more ministers are visiting Jammu region as most parts of valley are snow bound. In second phase ministers would tour in this region more,” he said.

Meanwhile in the next three days, gram panchayat elections in almost 13,500 seats are going to be notified. The elections will continue till the end of February.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given homework to his council of ministers. A group of 36 ministers have been asked to visit Jammu and Kashmir to find out pulse of the people,” a senior home ministry official said.

According to him, more ministers would undertake visits to the Valley after gram panchayat elections.

14 ministers on Tuesday visited different parts of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed several projects being undertaken there.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was the only minister who visited Srinagar, while the other 13 visited the Jammu region. Under the ‘Himayat’ program, Rs 16 crore has been granted for Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 young people have been trained.

Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju in Suchetgarh inaugurated an indoor stadium.

Speaking on that occasion he said Article 370 was an impediment towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said that participation in every sport would have been more from Jammu and Kashmir if sports infrastructure had been improved in the past.

“The day has come when all the pending approvals related to sports or infrastructure will be cleared by the central government and a new sunrise in development will be shown to the UT,” Mr Rijiju said.

Union Minister Arjun Munda during his tour to Reasi under “Public Outreach Programme” stressed on PM Modi’s resolve to provide gas connection to every household.

According to a senior official, all ministers would brief the Prime Minister about their visit.

“PM Modi’s ministers are moving trying to build a narrative saying all is well. If all is well, then why not release netas of the Valley too? People of Jammu and Kashmir can listen to narrative of both sides and decide what’s good for them ,” stated a senior leader from opposition party.