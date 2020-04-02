🔥Jumps racing off until July as BHA continue to plan for May start to flat season behind closed doors🔥

The British Horseracing Authority have suspended all jumps racing until July, but are continuing to plan for the flat season to get underway behind closed doors next month.

The organisation had already suspended all forms of racing until the end of April because of the coronavirus pandemic, effectively ending the 2019/20 jumps season and delaying the start of the 2020 flat campaign.

The decision to prioritise flat racing in the coming months is no surprise, given the discipline takes precedence during the summer and autumn months, when its most high-profile meetings occur, while National Hunt racing is the focus during the winter and spring.

In a statement on Thursday, the BHA said the decision to extend the jumps shutdown by a further two months was made “to provide clarity to the trainers and owners of jump horses and to assist them in minimising any unnecessary expenditure”. Additional meetings will be scheduled in the autumn to make up for those lost.

The hope is that flat racing may be able to take place from May 1 if the coronavirus outbreak is under control and sufficient measures, including banning spectators and limiting the number of meetings, are put in place. Irish racing operated in a similar fashion for almost a fortnight before the HRI suspended all meetings last week.

Richard Wayman, Chief Operating Officer of the BHA, said: “The decision to lose jump racing until July was not one which was taken lightly and we are very conscious of the impact this will have on many across our sport.

“We are working closely with the horsemen, racecourses and Levy Board to ensure the sport is ready for a resumption of racing at the earliest possible opportunity.

“The plan involves a phased return of racing, as well as increasing the jump programme in late summer and early autumn. With that in mind, we wanted to ensure that those who own or train jumps horses have a clear picture of how we are planning to proceed in the coming months.

“Additionally, we were keen to minimise the risk of any unnecessary expenditure by confirming that there will be no jump racing before 1st July. This will allow horses to have breaks away from training yards if owners wish them to.”

The original BHA postponement, which came just days after the Cheltenham Festival had gone ahead has planned, included the cancellation of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree, which was due to get underway today.