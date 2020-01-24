julianne-hough-screams-and-convulses-during-exorcism-style-energy-treatment-and-it’s-a-trip

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

In between Greta Thunberg clashing with US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin over climate inaction and billionaires discussing Brexit, this year’s World Economic Forum at Davos has also seen Julianne Hough seemingly undergo an exorcism.

Davos – it’s got it all.

The America’s Got Talent judge writhed and screamed like Linda Blair as she underwent an energy treatment from body healer to the stars, John Amaral.

In a truly bizarre video, Hough, 31, was lying face down on a massage table, with Amaral showing how waves of stored emotion can be shifted and drawn out of the body through movement.

Amaral was seen waving his hands over Julianne, whose body started convulsing in a ‘wave’ – which he called ‘spontaneous’ and ‘not a placebo effect’.

Amaral then touched the dancer’s neck, before miming pulling something out of Julianne’s bottom – leading to the Burlesque star shrieking as her body shook.

The healer said: ‘There’s always a huge dissipation of energy and a feeling of relief, release, freedom. Expression of emotion may happen when the system moves, when energy that was stored and bound up in the muscles begins to dissipate.

‘And if we’re really free to express and allow energy that’s been bound in our bodies to move through — his woman is like, an incredible dancer, actress, just, human being, and she has practiced just allowing things to move through. ‘

He added that not everybody would make the sounds Julianne was making, saying: ‘What they would have is physical pain, tension in their bodies. We’ve just made it easier for that energy to be liberated.’

Julianne said: ‘I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly and stand in my power and not feel overtaken by … emotion, my mind, and I feel free inside myself to just be.’

Jackie Schimmel Haas, the host of the Bh Bible podcast, shared a video of the treatment and wrote: ‘Gonna tell my kids this is “The Exorcist”… (Policy Guidline Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind body connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and light.)’

Julianne’s brother, fellow dancer Derek Hough, commented: ‘This stuff looks whacky and crazy but diving into it with the understanding of pure energy is a pretty wild experience. Maybe ahead of its time but worth an open mind.’

However, others weren’t as on board.

Comedian Heather McMahan commented: ‘Is he pulling the demonic spirit out of her booty??? so many questions. Calling a priest’, while Stassi Schroeder wrote: ‘What in the actual…’

It’s not just Julianne who has undergone the treatment, as Amaral appears on Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix series The Goop Lab.

Goop’s Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen undergoes the same exorcism-style treatment that Hough went through in Davos, and it’s certainly a sight to behold.





