Julianne Hough Receives A Sweet Random Act Of Kindness: ‘Sometimes We Forget How It Feels To Receive A Gift’

Recently, Julianne Hough posted on Instagram about a gift that made her happy. After she had ordered an ice cream cone from a branch of Salt & Straw, for breakfast, she was informed by the server that the delicious treat was on “on the house.”

Julianne was so happy with this random act of kindness that she took it to the social media, posing with her sweet gift in a two-part social media post.

In the picture, she was seen wearing a cap over her short blond hair, which rocked a blunt cut. She was also wearing a camel-colored jacket with multi-colored piping.

Her face was beaming even though she didn’t seem to be wearing any makeup, and her bright blue eyes were literally shining.

In the first image Julianne posted, she was raising her eyebrows as she licked her sugar cone. It seemed full of what may have been butterscotch ice cream. In the second photo, she managed to look straight into the camera, with pursed lips.

Julianne has around 5 million Insta followers, and around 63,000 liked her post, and around 300 people commented about it.

Some people wrote about the ice cream, some mentioned Julianne, and some about her decision to choose ice cream as her breakfast.