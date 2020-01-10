julian-edelman-will-reportedly-undergo-offseason-surgery-for-2-injuries

Julian Edelman will reportedly need knee surgery and shoulder surgery this offseason.

The Patriots wide receiver’s left knee will require a scope to identify and help remove a loose body, according to The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian. The Herald also reported that his shoulder will be surgically repaired.

Edelman, who also dealt with a rib injury during the season, led the team with 100 catches, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns. He still managed to play every game despite the array of issues.