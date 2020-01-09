julian-edelman-reportedly-could-need-surgery-this-offseason

Julian Edelman has been pretty positive about his injuries, but new details suggest that the wide receiver’s setbacks are more serious.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Wednesday that Edelman was dealing with a separated AC joint in his shoulder in addition to unspecified knee and rib issues. The injuries, wrote Howe, “were described as serious enough that they would have ended other players’ seasons.”

According to Howe, offseason surgery hasn’t been ruled out.

Edelman, 33, was first hurt in Week 3, but still managed a career-high 1,117 yards on 100 catches with six touchdowns and led the team in all three categories.