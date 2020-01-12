julian-edelman-arrested-in-california,-cited-with-misdemeanor-vandalism

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills after he allegedly jumped on a vehicle causing damage, according to Beverly Hills police.

Edelman was arrested about 9 p.m. PT on Saturday in the 200 block of North Beverly Drive and cited with misdemeanor vandalism, said Beverly Hills Police Department Lieutenant Scott Dowling in an e-mail to the Globe.

Edelman was released at the scene after he was cited, according to Dowling, but there was no record of him being brought into the station.

He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court on April 13.