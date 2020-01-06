Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren ahead of critical Iowa caucuses

January 6, 2020 | 11: 58am | Updated January 6, 2020 | 11: 58am

Julián Castro announced Monday that he is endorsing Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Democratic primary, just four days after suspending his own campaign.

The former housing and urban development secretary, who ran a progressive campaign but struggled to break into the top tier of candidates in a crowded field, described his and the Massachusetts senator’s visions for the future of the country as the same.

“You know, I started my campaign off, and we lived true to the idea that we want an America where everyone counts,” Castro said while speaking to Warren in his endorsement video.

“It’s the same vision that I see in you, in your campaign, in the America that you would help bring about.”

“Yeah, it’s true,” Warren responded in the clip.

The former San Antonio mayor’s endorsement is not entirely surprising — he and Warren had a noticeably cordial and warm relationship on the campaign trail.

“There’s one candidate I see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone, who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world — you have a path to opportunity, too,” Castro said of Warren in a statement announcing his endorsement.

Julián Castro (left) with Elizabeth Warren Getty Images

Warren had repeatedly praised Castro in interviews over the course of the primary, even saying his immigration policy proposals were the best ideas she had heard from any of her opponents during an appearance on MSNBC in May.

When the Obama-era Cabinet member announced the suspension of his campaign, Warren thanked him for “being a powerful voice.”

Castro’s endorsement comes at a critical time for the Warren campaign. With less than one month until the Iowa caucuses, Warren has found herself struggling to gain traction and maintain her top-tier status.

Her polling numbers have dropped slightly with the resurgence of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-Vt.) campaign and the rise of former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg to the top of the polls.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has also held steady in the state, typically moving between the top three slots in most polls.

Currently, Warren stands at fourth place in Iowa with 15.3 percent of the vote, according to a Real Clear Politics average.