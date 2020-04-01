🔥Julia Roberts finds a buyer for her £6.4 million LA beach city estate🔥

Pretty Women and Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts has sold her one-acre estate in Malibu for £6.4 million. 

Julia Roberts parts ways with Malibu home — and other A-list pads

The one-acre estate includes a three-bedroom ranch house, gardens and horse riding area. 
The Oscar-winning star of Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman, who bought the LA beach city property for £5.4 million five years ago, has sold it to Silicon Valley-based hedge fund billionaire Thomas Laffont, who also owns the house next door.
Roberts has made moves towards San Francisco, where she recently bought a Victorian-era home for £6.6 million in a secluded neighbourhood.

