🔥Julia Roberts finds a buyer for her £6.4 million LA beach city estate🔥

Pretty Women and Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts has sold her one-acre estate in Malibu for £6.4 million.

Julia Roberts parts ways with Malibu home — and other A-list pads

The one-acre estate includes a three-bedroom ranch house, gardens and horse riding area.

The Oscar-winning star of Erin Brockovich, Notting Hill and Pretty Woman, who bought the LA beach city property for £5.4 million five years ago, has sold it to Silicon Valley-based hedge fund billionaire Thomas Laffont, who also owns the house next door.

Roberts has made moves towards San Francisco, where she recently bought a Victorian-era home for £6.6 million in a secluded neighbourhood.