Julia Roberts engaged to a series star: they broke up a few days before the wedding

The essential Julia Roberts celebrates its 55th anniversary Friday, October 28, 2022. She is one of the most gifted actresses of her generation and of her time.

In August 1990, while still at the start of her prestigious career, Julia Roberts, then aged 22, became engaged to the actor Kiefer Sutherland who would later come to prominence thanks to his role as Jack Bauer in the 24 hour clock. It’s on the set of the movie The Forbidden Experiment (1990) that the two young actors meet. In June 1991, the two lovebirds decide to break their engagement a few days before their wedding.

However, everything was ready to organize a wedding of madness in Hollywood. More than 100 people were invited to this event, in particular the four bridesmaids of Julia Roberts including her makeup artist Lucienne Zammit, her agents Elaine Goldsmith and Risa Shapiro and the actress Deborah Porter. The bride was planning a custom-made dress to the tune of $8,000 with a long jacket that would turn into a mini dress. But, a few days before their marriage which was to be held on June 14, 1991, Julia Roberts maintained a relationship with Jason Patrick who is Kiefer Sutherland’s best friend. Subsequently, Julia and Jason flew to Dublin in Germany. This is the beginning of a love story that will last until 1993.

We had been spinning the perfect love for two years with Julia

In an interview at Audience in September 2021, Kiefer Sutherland, who subsequently married Kelly Winn from whom he has been divorced since 2004, returned to his brutal break with Julia Roberts: “Something crazy. I learned, from the mouth of a stripper whom I did not know, that Julia no longer wished to marry me because I had, it seems, already proposed to this young woman (…) We had been spinning the perfect love for two years with Julia. No matter how much I explained to him that I didn’t know this girl, the damage was done.” The 55-year-old actor also admitted that he has no hard feelings towards his ex-fiancée: “Edid I blame him? No. I’m not easy going and Julia probably had her reasons.”

Now, Julia Roberts has been married since 2002 to Daniel Moder with whom she has three children: Hazel and Phinnaeus “Finn” born November 28, 2004 and Henry born June 18, 2007.