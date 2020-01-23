juice-wrld’s-cause-of-death-confirmed

World-renowned Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died of an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Cook County Medical Examiner ruled Wednesday.

Juice WRLD, whose legal name was Jarad Higgins, died on December 8 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn after experiencing cardiac arrest-like symptoms upon arriving at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Law enforcement officials were waiting at Midway for the rapper’s private plane to land, having received information from a federal task force that guns and drugs might be onboard. It was during a search of the plane and questioning of passengers that the rapper began convulsing, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Federal agents administered Narcan on the scene – a drug used to revive people thought to be overdosing on opioids – and he was transported to Christ Hospital shortly after, Guglielmi said.

Juice WRLD CREDIT: Andy Ford/NME