judge-under-fire-for-telling-violent-abuser-to-take-up-running

A judge has been criticised for telling a domestic violence offender to take up running to control his behaviour.

John Norris, 21, attacked a woman in her flat by grabbing her by the neck and throwing her to the floor in front of a 15-year-old boy.

When Norris, a cannabis user, appeared at Bristol magistrates’ court, he was given a two-year community order by District Judge Lynne Matthews, and must do up to 20 days of rehab activity and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing him, Judge Matthews suggested he should take up jogging to help him give up drugs. The remarks were immediately branded “wholly inappropriate” by victims’ campaigners.

The judge told the court: “I have known John a long time. I am really disheartened to see the mental health difficulties he has begun to experience. If he continues to smoke cannabis, that will continue. Get some motivation. Go running. That will give you an endorphin rush, instead of the cannabis.

“The way you treated the victim was completely unacceptable.”

But David Spencer, research director at the Centre For Crime Prevention, said: “This was clearly a serious case of violent domestic abuse from a self-confessed problem drug-user.

“It is wholly inappropriate for a judge to think taking up running is an appropriate recommendation to make.