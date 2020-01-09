judge-suspended-‘for-courthouse-threesome’

A judge accused of having a threesome in her courthouse has been suspended.

Dawn Gentry, a family judge in Kenton County, Kentucky was put on paid leave after she was charged with multiple counts of misconduct by the state Judicial Conduct Committee in November.

Judge Gentry is alleged to have had sex with her lover and her secretary while at work. She is also accused of multiple additional forms of misconduct.

According to the conduct committee, Gentry hired her lover, former pastor Stephen Penrose, and let him play guitar and sing in the office, ‘disrupting other court employees during the workday.’

Gentry’s lawyer said she did not realize that the musical former pastor was a distraction, according to court documents.

The alleged threesome and the hiring of her lover are not the only accusations Gentry is facing. She is also charged with bringing her children to work and allowing them to watch confidential court proceedings.

One of her children once recognized a child involved a confidential family court case Gentry was presiding over, the conduct committee said.

Pentagon says Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran killing 176 was shot down

Gentry is also accused of allowing staff to consume alcoholic beverages in the courthouse and court offices, as well as approving false or inaccurate time sheets.

The judge denied falsifying time sheets and said she was unaware staffers were drinking.

In addition, Gentry is accused of making inappropriate advances toward a child advocacy lawyer who worked in her court.

Three of the charges against Gentry are related to alleged retaliations against the lawyer and others who displeased her.

Man, 26, dies four years after colleague poisons sandwich with mercury

Gentry appeared before the judicial commission last Friday to determine whether she would continue to serve on the bench while her case was reviewed.

This week, the commission’s judges said: ‘In the best interest of justice, (Gentry is now) suspended temporarily from acting in her official capacity as judge.’

Gentry has denied all of the allegations against her.