Judge reduces bail for Lyft driver charged with raping woman in downtown St. Louis

Cristen Giangarra speaks to reporters Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, about the night in June that she says she was raped by a Lyft driver in St. Louis. Attorney Michael Gallagher is at center. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A judge Wednesday reduced the bail for a Lyft driver accused of raping a woman last year in downtown St. Louis.Associate Circuit Judge Michael Colona authorized Larry D. Ward to post 10 percent of his $100,000 cash bail in order to be released on house arrest.

Larry Donnell Ward, a former Lyft driver who lives in St. Peters, was charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in December for allegedly assaulting a passenger. Photo provided by St. Peters police

Ward, 54, of the 2200 block of Bay Tree Drive in St. Peters, is accused of kidnapping and raping a woman after picking her up last June in the 1000 block of Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis. Charges filed in December said Ward deactivated his ride-share location software, entered the back seat and raped her while she was intoxicated. Test results from a rape kit confirmed the presence of Ward’s DNA.Colona’s ruling Wednesday says that if Ward posts bail, he must be on house arrest at his home, where he has lived for the past eight years. Court records said Ward will be required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and keep his full-time job with the Missouri Department of Transportation.Ward’s criminal defense lawyer could not be reached Wednesday but has denied the charges.