judge-judy-is-ending,-but-judy-sheindlin-isn’t-going-anywhere

Judy Sheindlin is putting down the gavel … but just for a while. The longtime TV personality is taking leave of the courtroom after a quarter century as she says goodbye to Judge Judy and hello to a new series, Judy Justice. Sheindlin appears on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where, in a preview clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter, she reveals that when her current contract for Judge Judy expires at the end of the 2020-21 season, she’s done with the show for good.

“I’ve had a 25-year long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful. Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS I think sort of felt they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program because now they have 25 years of reruns. So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns,” she explained. “But I’m not tired. So, Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.” When prompted by DeGeneres to reveal where Judy Justice will air, Sheindlin played coy. “I can’t tell you yet.”

Sheindlin assured fans, though, that the next season of Judge Judy will still proceed as planned. “Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year, a full year, all new shows … but the following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?!” Sheindlin is one of TV’s top-paid stars. At the time of a 2016 report, she earned a whopping $47 million a year for her work on Judge Judy. Judge JudyPhoto: Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images