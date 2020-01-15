judge-dismisses-lawsuit-against-vimeo-for-removing-gay-conversion-therapy-videos

January 15, 2020 | 3: 16pm

A “former homosexual” and California pastor who sued Vimeo for removing his conversion therapy sermons will need to take his content elsewhere, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Pastor James Domen sued the video platform after it shut down his Church United account in 2018 — which he claimed was part of an effort to silence his religious freedoms.

Yet Manhattan federal court magistrate judge Stewart Aaron dismissed the $75,000 lawsuit Wednesday, saying the content on Domen’s account clearly violated the site’s terms of use.

Vimeo’s guidelines say they do not allow videos that “that promote Sexual Orientation Change Efforts.”

Aaron wrote that it was “plain that Plaintiffs’ videos in fact promoted SOCE,” in the order dismissing the lawsuit.

The mainstream medical and mental health community has rejected conversion therapy as bunk.