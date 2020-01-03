judge-allows-hospital-to-take-11-month-old-girl-off-life-support-against-family’s-wishes

A judge granted a hospital permission to take an 11-month-old girl off life support against her family’s wishes.

Texas Fourth District Court of Appeals Chief Justice Sandee Marion ruled that Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas can take Tinslee Lewis off life support, leaving her mother, Trinity Lewis, ‘heartbroken.’

Officials at the hospital said the judge’s decision allows hospital staff ‘to make the most compassionate and medically appropriate decisions for Tinslee as she struggles in pain to survive each day.’

Tinslee was reportedly born prematurely in February with a rare heart defect. She has been in the hospital since she was born.

In July, Tinslee went into respiratory arrest. Since then, the has been on a machine that replaces the functions of her heart and lungs, as well as a ventilator.

After the ruling, Tinslee’s mother said: ‘I am heartbroken over today’s decision because the judge basically said Tinslee’s life is NOT worth living,’ the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

‘I feel frustrated because anyone in that courtroom would want more time just like I do if Tinslee were their baby. I hope that we can keep fighting through an appeal to protect Tinslee. She deserves the right to live.’

Iran promises to ‘turn day into night’ after Trump orders killing of general

The family plans to appeal the decision, according to their lawyer, Joe Nixon, who said they are filing an emergency motion to stay. If granted, the motion will prevent the hospital from taking Tinslee off of life support while the appeal is ongoing.

However, the hospital believes Tinslee is in constant pain and said the humane option would be to allow her to die naturally.

‘Even with the most extraordinary measures the medical team is taking, Tinslee continues to suffer.To keep her alive, doctors and nurses must keep her on a constant stream of painkillers, sedatives, and paralytics,’ Cook Children’s Medical Center said in a statement.

‘As a result, Tinslee is paralyzed at all times. She currently is suffering from severe sepsis, not uncommon when patients require deep sedation and chemical paralysis to maintain organ function.’

The statement continued: ‘Even with medication and support, Tinslee has “dying events” 2-3 times per day. When she is in distress, Tinslee crashes and aggressive medical intervention is immediately necessary, which causes even more pain.’

How will Iran react to assassination of its top general?

Under state law, a hospital’s doctors, if approved by the facility’s ethics committee, can end a patient’s lifesaving treatments even if the family objects. However, the family must be given at least ten days to find another hospital before care is suspended, according to The Texas Tribune.

In November, a district judge ordered the hospital to continue treatment until at least December 10. That order was later extended, according to NBC.

Cook Children’s Medical Center said it reached out to more than 200 hospitals and specialized homes, but none would accept Tinslee as a patient.

Hippo takes bath in family pool and leaves behind 100kg of poo

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton sided with Tinslee’s family in a joint statement, saying: ‘The state will continue to support Ms. Lewis’ exhaustion of all legal options to ensure that Tinslee is given every chance at life.’

‘The State of Texas is fully prepared to continue its support of Ms. Lewis in the Supreme Court if necessary.’

Nixon filed an ammended notice of appeal with the trial court shortly after the judges ruling.