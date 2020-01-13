jude-law’s-daughter-iris-works-the-camera-like-a-pro-as-she-arrives-for-fendi-show-with-musician-bakar

Jude Law’s daughter Iris is making a name for herself in the modelling world and she looked every inch the runway star, as she rocked up to the Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2020 fashion show in Milan.

No doubt hoping to bag herself a seat in the FROW (and being successful at that), the 18-year-old showed off her modelling credentials while working the camera like the professional she is alongside musician Bakar.

Iris, who already has the likes of British Vogue, Burberry and Calvin Klein sitting pretty on her résumé, gave us all a lesson in how to look effortlessly chic while suited and booted in a cool blazer and trousers combo for the event.

Just stunning.

The teen scaled things back with her make-up and seemed only too happy to get up close and personal with BFF Bakar (or so she calls him on Instagram), as they gave the cameras their best Blue Steel.

Nice work, guys. Nice work.

Iris is the daughter of actor Jude Law and his ex Sadie Frost. Jude and Sadie share two sons as well, Rafferty, 23, and Rudy, 17.

Sadie is also mum to 29-year-old Finlay, while Jude is dad to four-year-old daughter Ada.

Like Iris, both Rafferty and Rudy are also models, with Rafferty recently sparking rumours he is dating his Twist co-star, Rita Ora.

Following in his famous dad’s footsteps, Rafferty has landed the lead role of Oliver in the Oliver Twist remake, while Rita plays the Artful Dodger.

Sources are now claiming that Rafferty and Rita are officially an item, after having chemistry with one another on set. An insider told The Sun: ‘It has been simmering for some time after they started working together.

‘People made a few comments about the chemistry straight away and the gossip started from there. But it was only after a while that the attraction really grew into something meaningful between them.’





