jude-law-likes-to-‘starve-himself’-so-he-can-enjoy-feasting-on-‘excessive-banquets’

Jude Law apparently likes to ‘starve himself’ regularly, just so he can enjoy feasting on an ‘excessive banquet’ from time to time.

Who knew?

The 47-year-old actor reportedly follows an intermittent fasting diet, which means he only eats for eight hours a day between noon and 8pm.

We’re guessing he’s not quite the breakfast lover, then.

Speaking to Vulture magazine, Jude shed light on his well disciplined eating habits and explained that while he may ‘really like starving’ himself, it’s all so he can splurge every now and again in all the food and all the wine.

‘I love restricting what I’m eating, like really starving myself and only drinking water and eating like pulses and vegetables. And then I love excessive banquets, trying different types of foods and wines. I mean, we’re only here once, right?’

We get this theory, but we just love burgers too much to really give this one a go.

Jude also opened up on making movies for money and admitted that while he tries to avoid signing up for acting jobs just for the dollar, there has been the odd occasion where he’s had to.

‘I wouldn’t say that I necessarily do an awful lot of work for money, but there have been a couple jobs where I figure, “Gosh, I actually need to make some money,” when the work you do is also to put bread and butter on your kids’ table, it has to be.

‘I have quite a big responsibility base that I need to support. That’s just a reality check.’

Jude is dad to five kids – he shares lookalike son Rafferty, 23, who’s landed the lead role in the Oliver Twist remake, daughter Iris, 19 and son Rudy, 17, with his ex Sadie Frost, daughter Sophia, 10, with Samantha Burke and four-year-old Ada with Catherine Harding.





