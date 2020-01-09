judd-trump-secures-perfect-masters-warm-up-with-championship-league-win

Judd Trump has enjoyed the perfect preparation for his Masters defence by winning Championship League Group Six on Thursday in Leicester.

The world number one won four of his six group matches before beating John Higgins in the semi-final to set-up a clash with Graeme Dott in the finale.

Trump fell behind in the final and it went all the way to a deciding leg, but he turned on the style when it was needed, making a break of 120 to pick up the victory and a spot in the Winners’ Group in March.

The world champion gets the defence of his Masters title underway on Tuesday afternoon against Shaun Murphy and he is delighted to gain some momentum ahead of his return to Alexandra Palace.

‘I’m pleased to get the win; it gives me some confidence for the Masters and means I am into the Winners’ Group,’ said the Juddernaut.

‘I haven’t played by best but it’s always nice to get the win. I made a few centuries, played well in patches but also missed a few easy balls.

‘I always love playing the Championship League, it’s always good to be involved and everyone wants to win when they come here.’

Group Six was Trump’s first appearance in the tournament this season and he has wasted no time in claiming his place in the Winners’ Group.

The world number one made five centuries in his eight matches, including a superb 145 against Joe Perry, which is the highest of the entire tournament to date.

Trump joins Neil Robertson, Stuart Bingham, Scott Donaldson, Anthony McGill and Gary Wilson in the Winner’s Group with just one more place to be filled.

The Masters champion is the favourite with the bookmakers to defend his title in north London with the event beginning on Sunday.

There may be no Ronnie O’Sullivan this year as he doesn’t fancy playing in it, but with former world champions Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Stuart Bingham involved, there is no shortage of quality.

