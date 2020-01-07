juan-guaido-sworn-in-as-re-elected-head-of-national-assembly-after-opposition-storm-past-maduro’s-guards

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido was sworn in for another term as speaker of parliament on Tuesday after a tense stand-off with the armed forces who initially prevented him from entering Congress.
Mr Guaido leads the opposition to President Nicolas Maduro, who is blamed for an acute economic crisis and accused of acting like a harsh Leftist dictator, and he is recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s legitimate acting president.
The National Assembly is the only Venezuelan branch of government in opposition hands.
While Mr Guaido was barred from entering the building by the National Guard for around half an hour in dramatic and chaotic scenes, his rival claimant to the speaker position, Luis Parra, occupied the chair.
By the time Mr Guaido was allowed in, alongside allied deputies, Mr Parra had already left.
“Here we are, showing our face,” Mr Guaido said as he took his seat.
Politicians sang the national anthem but electricity to the chamber was cut off, leaving deputies to use the flashlights on their mobile phones to provide light.
Earlier, dozens of National Guard troops wearing helmets and carrying riot shields blocked Mr Guaido from entering the building.
“These are not barracks!” Mr Guaido shouted at troops, who had set up a check-point at the building’s entrance before the opposition leader arrived.
The United States warned Tuesday it will punish Venezuela if the political crisis here escalates and Mr Guaido is arrested.
The United States has already imposed waves of sanctions against Venezuela in a bid to choke off its badly needed oil revenue and force the ousting of Mr Maduro.