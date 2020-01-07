juan-guaido-sworn-in-as-re-elected-head-of-national-assembly-after-opposition-storm-past-maduro’s-guards

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido was sworn in for another term as speaker of parliament on Tuesday after a tense stand-off with the armed forces who initially prevented him from entering Congress.

Mr Guaido leads the opposition to President Nicolas Maduro, who is blamed for an acute economic crisis and accused of acting like a harsh Leftist dictator, and he is recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s legitimate acting president.

The National Assembly is the only Venezuelan branch of government in opposition hands.

While Mr Guaido was barred from entering the building by the National Guard for around half an hour in dramatic and chaotic scenes, his rival claimant to the speaker position, Luis Parra, occupied the chair.

By the time Mr Guaido was allowed in, alongside allied deputies, Mr Parra had already left.