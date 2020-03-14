Rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston has roasted the new captain’s challenge introduced for the 2020 NRL season.

After the Parramatta Eels v Canterbury Bulldogs game saw no successful captain’s challenges, Thurston ripped into the concept as a waste of time and unnecessary.

“”I’m not much of a fan [of it],” Thurston told Wide World of Sports in his new segment JT’s Roast and Toast.

“There’s enough stoppages already in the game.

“Both of them got their challenges wrong.

“What I don’t like about it – I know there’s teething problems – but I think the first one took 1 minute 27 to come up with [a decision], the second one took 1 minute 48 to come up with the decision.”

Thurston, who played halfback during his illustrious career, said the additional stoppages just slow the game down and hurt the smaller players on the field.

“As a small man I want the forwards to be get tired. I want to see the smaller men take on the bigger men, and this is going to cause problems during the game,” he said.

“There’s already enough stoppages with scrums, knock-ons, penalties, everything else. This is just adding to it.”