jr-ntr’s-special-video-as-komaram-bheem-from-rrr-to-be-unveiled-on-20th-may-2020?

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13: 24 [IST]

Yesterday, i.e 27th March, was a big day for the cast and crew of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The first look poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju from the movie was unveiled by his co-star Jr NTR. The makers of the film wanted to surprise the Mega Power Star with a digital gift on the occasion of his birthday. Though it was earlier announced that the poster would be out at 10 am, later, Jr NTR revealed that it would get delayed to 4 pm, thanks to director SS Rajamouli who was on a correction spree with the video. Well, Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s hilarious banter on Twitter poking fun at the director garnered maximum attention. Well, talking the what and when of the next first look poster, it is apparent that Jr NTR would have his look as Komaram Bheem unveiled on his birthday on 20th May, when he turns 37. Going by the recent first look poster of the film, and Charan’s first look video, it is evident that the Young Tiger of Tollywood will be signifying water. With Rajamouli’s on the point direction, Jr NTR’s first look motion poster will surely be power-packed and will be a hit on his special day. The look will be released in five different languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya will mark Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s debut in South cinema. Also featuring Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles, the period action film will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. SS Rajamouli Gets Trolled By Jr NTR And Ram Charan For Mega Powerstar’s RRR Look!