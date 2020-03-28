jr-ntr’s-special-video-as-komaram-bheem-from-rrr-to-be-unveiled-on-20th-may-2020?

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 13: 24 [IST]

Yesterday, i.e 27th March, was a large day for the cast and crew of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The initial look poster of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju from the movie was unveiled by his co-star Jr NTR. The makers of the film wished to surprise the Mega Power Star with an electronic gift on the occasion of his birthday. Though it had been earlier announced that the poster will be out at 10 am, later, Jr NTR revealed that it could get delayed to 4 pm, because of director SS Rajamouli who was simply on a correction spree with the video. Well, Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s hilarious banter on Twitter poking fun at the director garnered maximum attention. Well, talking the what so when of another first look poster, it really is apparent that Jr NTR could have his look as Komaram Bheem unveiled on his birthday on 20th May, when he turns 37. Going by the recent first look poster of the film, and Charan’s first look video, it really is evident that the Young Tiger of Tollywood will be signifying water. With Rajamouli’s on the idea direction, Jr NTR’s first look motion poster will certainly be power-packed and you will be popular on his wedding day. The look will undoubtedly be released in five different languages, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya will mark Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt’s debut in South cinema. Featuring Olivia Morrison also, Ray Stevenson, Allison Samuthirakani and Doody in pivotal roles, the time action film could have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. SS Rajamouli Gets Trolled By Jr NTR And Ram Charan For Mega Powerstar’s RRR Look!