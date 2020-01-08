jp-smyth-‘a-kind-hearted-boy-who-always-smiled’,-mourners-told







The funeral of John Paul Smyth (15) at St Patrick’s Church, Keady John Paul Smyth

A teenager who died in a tragic drowning accident “was always smiling”, a priest said.

Family and friends of John Paul Smyth gathered at St Patrick’s Church in Keady, as he was laid to rest on Wednesday.

A popular year 12 pupil at St Paul’s High School, the 15-year-old’s body was led into the church past a guard of honour by his school friends.

The teenager, known as JP, went missing on New Year’s Eve in Warrenpoint with his body recovered on Saturday after a five-day search.

Speaking to mourners on Wednesday, Fr Seamus White reflected on the image of a “kind-hearted” boy, who had many creative interests and passions.

“JP was also described as a very ‘mellow fella’ by one of his friends. His friends also said he was great fun,” Fr White said.

“He was a great cook and he recently won the Skillbuild Award in Southern Regional College.