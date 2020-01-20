jp-nadda-set-to-take-over-from-amit-shah-as-new-bjp-chief-today

JP Nadda enjoys the trust of both the PM and Amit Shah. (File)

New Delhi:

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to take over as party president, a responsibility he shared with Home Minister Amit Shah for nearly a year. Top leaders from across the country gathered this morning at the BJP office, where his name was formally proposed for new chief.

Mr Nadda, the number three of sorts in the ruling party, will be elected unopposed since he is the only candidate. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to be at the BJP office for Mr Nadda’s formal elevation.

Mr Nadda’s name was proposed by ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

“Amit Shah’s stint as BJP chief was unparalleled. He took the party to new heights,” said Union Minister Rajnath Singh, a past BJP president.

PM Modi and Mr Shah had met senior leaders of the BJP, chief ministers and former chief ministers in a series of meetings at the party office on Sunday, to formally apprise them of Mr Nadda’s candidature.

Mr Nadda enjoys the trust of both the PM and Mr Shah and is unlikely to face too tough a challenge as far as the BJP organization goes. His most difficult task is to try and maintain the BJP’s dominance in elections, given the party’s losses in recent state elections.

Mr Nadda has to deliver Delhi – a very difficult prospect — and then Bihar, where it is in power with ally Nitish Kumar. The party has also launched a mega campaign in Bengal, which will vote in 2021.

A veteran leader, he is an old organizational work horse with strong RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – the BJP’s ideological mentor) roots.

He was MLA in Himachal Pradesh for three terms before he moved to the central government as cabinet minister from 1998 to 2003.

In June 2019, Mr Nadda’s political stock soared as he was appointed as the working president of the BJP. Amit Shah remained BJP chief.

Mr Shah had written to the Prime Minister requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else so he could focus on his ministerial responsibilities. Mr Shah remained President of the party since June 2019 for completing organisational restructuring commitments.

Mr Nadda’s critics feel he will continue to work in Mr Shah’s shadow. The BJP has rubbished these claims, calling it the criticism of a party “that cannot think beyond a family for leadership.”