journalist-allegedly-manhandled-during-former-kerala-top-cop’s-presser

The former top cop asked the journalist if he was drunk.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A journalist was allegedly manhandled in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for asking former Kerala Director General of Police TP Senkumar about leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala’s remark that appointment of the IPS officer during the tenure of the previous Congress-led UDF government was a “huge mistake”.

While Mr Senkumar was addressing the media on issues related to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam case, Kadavil Rasheed, a journalist of Kalapremi daily asked a question on Ramesh Chennithala’s statement.

Mr Senkumar’s supporters attempted to manhandle the journalist and push him out of the hall but other journalists present intervened and came to his rescue.

#WATCH Kerala: A journalist Kadavil Rasheed manhandled at a press conference in Trivandrum while former DGP TP Senkumar was addressing media on issues related to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam case. (16.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/pFUiAFrjsF — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

The former top cop asked Mr Rasheed “Are you a journalist? Are you drunk?”

Later the Kerala union of working journalists Trivandrum district committee demanded an apology from the former DGP. The committee also demanded that police register a case against those who manhandled the journalist.

Following this, Mr Senkumar reached the press club hall accompanied by a large group of people.