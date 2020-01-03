josie-gibson-stuns-fans-as-she-shows-off-hair-transformation

TV’s Josie Gibson has impressed her followers on social media with a picture of her new strawberry hair.

The This Morning star, 34, shared a selfie on Instagram to show fans she’s swapped her trademark blonde locks for a strawberry blonde look.

She caption the pic: “Going into 2020 the strawberry I want to be.

“This is my year, I can feel it!” she added alongside the hashtags #happynewyear #strawberryblonde #niceandeasy and #travellingmummy.

In the comments, Josie’s followers were quick to praise her new style, with one writing: “Really suits you x.”

Another said: “Absolutely love it.”

“Stunning,” said a third, using a string of fire emojis.

Someone else wrote: “You look beautiful, Josie.”

“Your hair looks amazing, girly,” said a fifth.

“You look gorgeous,” commented another.

She’s swapped out her blonde locks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Josie shot to fame as a contestant on the 2010 series of reality show Big Brother, which she won.

She’s since become a familiar face on daytime TV and regularly hosts segments on ITV’s This Morning.

Last summer, she thanked the programme for having her on in a sweet tribute to presenting duo Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, whom she called her “TV mum and dad”.

Josie posted a photo of herself with the presenting duo – who usually host This Morning on a Friday in lieu of regulars Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – and thanked them for being being “so warm and so welcoming”.

She captioned a pic of Eamonn beaming with his arms around her: “I can not tell you how much I love @eamonnholmes and @ruthlangsford. They are so warm and so welcoming and I can not thank them enough lately.

“I will be sending some family honey up soon! You are like having a proper TV mum and dad Thanks again This Morning for having me.”

Josie is mum to 15-month-old son Reggie, whom she shares with ex boyfriend Terry.

