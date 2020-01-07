joshua-ritchie’s-mum-threw-shade-at-his-ex-charlotte-crosby-by-liking-comment-labelling-her-a-‘psycho’

Joshua Ritchie’s mum appears to have thrown shade at his former girlfriend Charlotte Crosby by liking a comment labelling the star a ‘psycho’.

The Geordie Shore star dated Joshua for two years before calling time on their relationship in November.

Joshua, 25, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of him seductively licking icing off a cake.

He captioned the post: ‘Did this years ago just found it hahaha,, Who wants some cake! P.s. I hated that cake as I don’t like it’ along with several laughing emojis.

Most fans responded with the usual fire emojis or eyes with love hearts emoji, but Joshua’s mum had other ideas.

‘Ur gunna be a star since leaving Mrs syco [sic] of the year fair play fella [sic],’ one very sure fan posted presumably about Charlotte, leading to mum Karen Ritchie liking the comment.

She also commented on it: ‘That’s soooo funny.’

Charlotte, 29, announced their break-up on her Instagram story in November, posting: ‘Me and Josh have decided to part ways. Sadly the relationship seems to have broken down.

‘Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’

Charlotte had only just moved to Bolton to move in with Josh back in August.

The star, who recently joined Australia’s version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out! Of Here revealed why the relationship broke down.

Speaking to her new campmate Ryan Gallagher, she said: ‘I recently split up with my boyfriend of two years and it has been a pretty bad break-up.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘I’d go to work every day, have late nights and travel around everywhere, and he would be sat playing on his PlayStation [at home].’

Looking back at her love life, Charlotte confessed that she might be dating the wrong people.

‘Ryan thinks that I always pick the wrong kind of people – and I do think that is kind of true,’ she said.

‘I think that I’m my own worst enemy – I’m dangerous to myself. I’ll be walking out of [the jungle] with a baboon by the end of this and trying to marry it!’





