joshua-jackson-looks-pretty-chuffed-with-himself-while-escorting-pregnant-wife-jodie-turner-smith-to-golden-globes-bash

Joshua Jackson has a lot to smile about lately, not only has he wed wife Jodie Turner-Smith, but the couple are expecting a baby together too.

So it’s no surprise, then, that the former Dawson’s Creek star looked pretty chuffed with himself while attending a pre-Golden Globes party with Jodie in LA on Friday night.

The pair stopped by the Chateau Mormont in West Hollywood, with Joshua suited and booted in a navy blue blazer and trousers, while Jodie showed off her savvy sense of style in a chic cream coat and heels.

Joshua was seen clutching onto his baby mumma’s hand as they arrived to the A-list party, wearing the biggest of smiles across his face.

It marked their first public appearance as a married couple, following reports that Joshua and actress Jodie tied the knot at the end of November. The famous pair are yet to actually confirm they are married, but they did obtain a marriage license in August that would have been valid for up to 90 days.

Us Weekly was first to report that they’re now wed – Joshua and Jodie are thought to have been dating for over a year now, after they were first spotted together in November 2018.

Jodie went public with their relationship back in August and made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of herself and Joshua together and penning: ‘Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.’

It’s been reported Jodie is pregnant and expecting the couple’s first baby. But while she may be keeping quiet on their baby news, Jodie did grab attention recently by posing naked on the beach during a holiday in Jamaica with her man.

Marking the New Year, Jodie ditched her swimwear and struck up a pose in her birthday suit for a pretty cool snap that saw her nude silhouette take centre stage in front of a beach backdrop.

She revealed that husband Joshua had been the one to take the arty photo and wrote in her caption: ‘Happy New Year & Happy New Decade the last 10 years have been quite the ride!!!

‘I laughed, i cried, and, most importantly, i LEARNED. keep going. may we all see that our wildest dreams *continueto come true #LiveFootageOfMeInMyElement #ItsNotAThirstTrapIfYourManTakesThePhoto.’





