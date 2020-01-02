josh-mcdaniels-reportedly-‘will-go’-if-offered-head-coaching-job-at-either-of-two-vacancies

Today, the Bruins face the Blue Jackets at TD Garden at 7 p.m. Boston is trying to move past a disappointing 3-2 loss to the Devils on Tuesday.

And Boston College football takes on Cincinnati this afternoon in the Birmingham Bowl at 3 p.m.

Elsewhere, Liverpool face Sheffield United, also at 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Alabama defeated Michigan 35-16 in the Citrus Bowl, including a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

First play of the game for @AlabamaFTBL … JERRY JEUDY TO THE CRIB! pic.twitter.com/11fM6FPQjF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2020

Josh McDaniels could leave the Patriots for one of two possible destinations: According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels could leave the team to become a head coach elsewhere. McDaniels has reportedly been linked to the Browns, Giants, and Panthers.

Breer offered his prediction on NBC Sports Boston’s “Early Edition.”

“If he’s offered the job in Carolina, if he’s offered the job in Cleveland and the structure is right, he will go,” Breer said. “And I don’t say that with much hesitation. I do not think staying here is a consideration if things are right in either of those two places. I can tell you that he’s already lining up staff.

“Kevin O’Connell, who is the quarterbacks coach here, who was the quarterback here in 2008, he potentially would be in that staff,” Breer explained. “Jonathan Gannon, who was going to be on his Colts staff, is [defensive backs] coach there, probably would be his defensive coordinator. You’re not doing these sorts of things unless you’re planning to leave, and I do think that that’s part of the equation here. So I do think Cleveland or Carolina if structure was right there, if the right people are in place, I think he goes.”

Josh McDaniels “already lining up staff” for potential departure from Patriots to Cleveland or Carolina, @AlbertBreer says on “Early Edition”https://t.co/AZLfS2GCMb pic.twitter.com/tMAm4y9Eqx — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) January 2, 2020

Trivia: Who holds the record for most all-time passing yards in the history of the Tennessee Titans franchise (formerly the Houston Oilers)?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He played professionally for 23 seasons, including six years in the Canadian Football League.

Rob Gronkowski has no regrets about Gronk-spiking LEGO Steve Harvey:

ESPN’s piece looking back at the life and career of late NBA commissioner David Stern:

David Stern, the NBA commissioner who oversaw the sport’s biggest stage for three decades, has died. He was 77. pic.twitter.com/Zc9IngkTPI — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2020

Paul Pierce’s message for 2020:

To my fans I love u to my haters u continue to inspire me to be great it’s all becoming more clear to me now 2020 is here — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 1, 2020

On this day: In 1984, Miami held off Nebraska’s two-point conversion on the final play of the game to win the Orange Bowl 31-30, and the college football national championship. It was the first of several for the Hurricanes in a run of dominance that was just getting started.

Daily highlight: On the first day of 2020, Brighton forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh placed an early candidate for goal of the year with this bicycle kick in a 1-1 draw.

START YOUR 2020 RIGHT BY WATCHING THIS GOAL pic.twitter.com/nCzorTO7Ef — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 1, 2020

Trivia answer: Warren Moon