josh-mcdaniels-meets-with-browns-about-coaching-gig

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is again interviewing to become coach of the Cleveland Browns, his third go-around with the team he grew up watching as a kid.

McDaniels was a candidate for Cleveland’s job in 2009 when it went to Eric Mangini and again in 2014, when he pulled himself from consideration.

The 43-year-old McDaniels might be ready to leave the comforts of New England, where he’s won Super Bowl titles on Bill Belichick’s staff while working alongside superstar quarterback Tom Brady.

McDaniels is the eighth candidate to meet with owner Jimmy Haslam and his search committee, who have no other scheduled interviews at this point and could be nearing a decision. According to the Boston Globe‘s Ben Volin, the Browns plan to have the process finished by Friday night or Saturday.

Two sources say the Browns plan to wrap up their process today and hope to have a hire by tonight or tomorrow. It appears to be down to McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski and Brian Daboll, three great offensive coordinators — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 10, 2020

Because of his major past success, McDaniels’ meeting could be as much about him seeing if the Browns, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2002, are a fit for him.

McDaniels is from Canton, Ohio, and he went to college at John Carroll in suburban Cleveland.

The Browns interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski on Thursday. He was a finalist for the job a year ago.