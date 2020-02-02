Josh Adams scores hat-trick as Wales thrash Italy in Six Nations opener
Wales began their Six Nations title defence with a comprehensive, five-try 42-0 shut-out victory over Italy in Cardiff.
Prolific wing Josh Adams notched a hat-trick for the 2019 Grand Slam champions, while Saracens’ former England youth international Nick Tompkins came off the bench to score on debut.
George North – operating at outside centre instead of his usual position out wide – also saw a try chalked off before making sure of a bonus point in Wayne Pivac’s first match in charge.
More to follow
