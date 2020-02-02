josh-adams-scores-hat-trick-as-wales-thrash-italy-in-six-nations-opener

Wales began their Six Nations title defence with a comprehensive, five-try 42-0 shut-out victory over Italy in Cardiff.

Prolific wing Josh Adams notched a hat-trick for the 2019 Grand Slam champions, while Saracens’ former England youth international Nick Tompkins came off the bench to score on debut.

George North – operating at outside centre instead of his usual position out wide – also saw a try chalked off before making sure of a bonus point in Wayne Pivac’s first match in charge.

More to follow

