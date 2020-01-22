joseph-gordon-levitt-admits-he-was-a-‘judgmental-little-p***k’-after-rough-break-up

Joseph Gordon Levitt has admitted he was a ‘judgmental little pk’ after a rough break up.

He’s clearly not afraid to tell it how it is.

Although the 500 Days Of Summer star is now happily married to Tasha McCauley, his love life hasn’t always been rosy.

The 38-year-old opened up about ‘hating’ himself after one particular break up, revealing just how dark his thoughts got.

‘I hated myself. I did not hate her. I missed her. I was mad at her. I was madly in love with her. And she was madly in love with me too. No, she wasn’t anymore. She had been though,’ he recalled.

‘I was in physical pain every day. My body hurt. I’d wake up and wish I hadn’t woken up. I wanted to be unconscious. I wanted to break stuff. Or I wanted to break myself.’

Opening up in his book The Art of Breaking Up, Joseph admitted he was a ‘judgmental little pk’ following the split but learnt to change his ways afterwards.

The book, which was released earlier this month, aims to use creativity to heal after heartbreak.

Joseph is previously said to have dated actresses including 10 Things I Hate About You’s Julia Stiles, Brick co-star Meagan Good, and Evan Rachel Wood.

Meanwhile, the actor tied the knot with his wife Tasha back in 2014 in a very small affair that took place at their house, and the pair have always aimed to keep their romance private.

‘She’s very intellectual and a creator, which he finds very attractive,’ an insider told Us Weekly shortly after their wedding.

‘It’s a really healthy and normal relationship. You can tell he adores her. She’s beautiful and smart. Really one of those full package girls.’

In 2015, the pair confirmed that they’d welcomed a sweet baby boy – and the actor revealed he was keen to keep him out of the spotlight.

‘My son, he’s just a baby, you know?’ he explained on Live! With Kelly and Michael at the time.

‘He hasn’t made the choice to be in the public eye, and that’s a choice that I would like him to be able to make when he’s older, when he can think about these kinds of things and make that decision for himself.’





