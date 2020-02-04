Jose Mourinho: Watch Tottenham manager's brilliant reaction to being reminded of Raheem Sterling yellow card

Even the Special One forgets things sometimes.

Jose Mourinho looked like the cat that got the cream after his Tottenham side beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0 in north London on Sunday.

Spurs rode their luck at times as the champions missed a host of chances, but clinical finishes from new signing Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son sealed a key victory for Mourinho.

The game was certainly not without incident, as Man City missed a golden chance to go ahead in the first half.

The controversy started when Raheem Sterling avoided an early red card.

The England international went in ankle high with his studs showing on Dele Alli, but referee Mike Dean only viewed it as a booking and VAR did not change his mind.

Later in the half, City were awarded a penalty after Serge Aurier went through the back of Aguero. Dean did not award it at the time, but after play finally stopped over two minutes later after VAR had ruled it a foul.

(REUTERS)

Mourinho was seen laughing in the dugout, though there was more to come.​ Lloris brilliantly saved Gundogan’s effort from the spot, but Sterling got to the rebound before him and went tumbling to the floor.

Furious Spurs players were accusing him of diving and VAR decided there had been no foul – but Sterling was not cautioned for simulation either.

(REUTERS)

Mourinho initially looked delighted as he returned to his seat following the decision, but his assistant, Joao Sacramento, appeared to suggest to the fourth official that Sterling should have been shown another yellow card.

The Spurs boss, swigging from a bottle of water, then realised what a key moment it could be, clicking into gear and racing to the fourth official to demand punishment.

Pure box office, we’re sure you’ll agree…

Additional reporting by PA.