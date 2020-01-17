jose-mourinho-takes-swipe-at-antonio-conte-over-christian-eriksen-transfer

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho feels that old foe Antonio Conte has stepped out of line by discussing Christian Eriksen.

Conte, currently in charge of Inter Milan, has talked about the possibility of signing the Spurs midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, this month.

Reports in Italy suggest the 27-year-old’s agent is in Milan to broker a deal, but Mourinho confirmed on Friday that the Serie A side are yet to make a formal bid.

Conte, who on Friday secured the services of former England defender Ashley Young from Manchester United on a six-month contract, said in the Italian press: ‘Eriksen? We have to go to people who have already had a career, who are at the end of their contracts.’

Mourinho has a long history with Conte as they exchanged a number of barbed insults when the Italian was in charge of Chelsea and he has now reopened old wounds.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Portuguese says managers with ‘responsibilities’ should not talk about players that are not yet at their club.

‘I think Antonio. I think Antonio. He has said publicly,’ he said. ‘I think we coaches, we should all behave in the same way in relation to transfers.

‘I know that for you it is not the best way. But I think we should always be closed, until something really happens.

‘So when you ask me about player A, B or C, like when I was asked about three players, how can I speak about three players that are not my players?

‘I think we should always be protective. Nothing, nothing. When I see people with responsibilities, speaking about Eriksen….

‘I think we shouldn’t speak about players from other clubs until they become our players I think we shouldn’t speak about players from other clubs.

‘You ask me about Gedson (Fernandes) since the moment Gedson’s name was on the screen: goes to West Ham, goes to Tottenham.

‘You ask me if he comes, if he doesn’t come, I told you nothing. I have nothing to say about it. I think that’s the best way.

‘You protect everybody, you protect the clubs, you protect the player, you protect everything.’

MORE: Christian Eriksen agrees to join Inter Milan after Manchester United transfer links

MORE: Jose Mourinho says he is ‘not an idiot’ over Christian Eriksen’s form as Spurs close in on Gedson Fernandes





