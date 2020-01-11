jose-mourinho-takes-dig-at-‘lucky’-liverpool-after-spurs’-defeat

Jose Mourinho took a dig at Liverpool after his side’s 1-0 defeat to the Reds on Saturday by describing Jurgen Klopp’s men as ‘lucky’.

Roberto Firmino’s first half goal gave the Reds a one-goal advantage that rarely looked under threat for the remainder of the match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho set his side up in an industrial 4-4-2 system without the likes of Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele at his disposal but it often became a back five as Liverpool dominated in the first half.

Spurs did improve after the restart and could have found an equaliser when Giovani Lo Celso somehow failed to find the back of the net from Serge Aurier’s cross.

But there was anger from the Spurs bench over Liverpool’s opener, where they felt Jordan Henderson used a hand in the build-up to the goal.

Andrew Robertson also escaped without punishment for a nasty challenge Japhet Tanganga.

And Mourinho, while tipping Liverpool for the title, couldn’t resist a sly dig at his old foes after the match.

‘They are so so good and so so strong in every area,’ said Mourinho.

‘In the top of that, they are lucky. Because they were lucky, they could perfectly concede a goal.

‘They could perfectly finish the game with 10 because the VAR at that time, they were having a tea and they didn’t watch Robertson for a red card. Compare that with Son, when Son got a red card.’

Mourinho was referring to the red card that Heung-Min Son receieved after he kicked out at Antonio Rudiger during Spurs’ 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in December.

The win means Liverpool have won 20 of their 21 matches so far this term and their total of 61 points from 63 available is a record in Europe’s top five leagues.

MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes dig at Liverpool after Manchester United’s win against Norwich





