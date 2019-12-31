jose-mourinho-says-tottenham-do-not-need-to-sign-any-defenders-in-january

Jose Mourinho has claimed he does not need to bring in defenders in this January transfer window – even though he does not expect Danny Rose to play again imminently.
Left-back Rose does not want to leave Spurs, but has not started a Premier League game since Mourinho took charge as the club’s manager.
The England defender had been a regular starter for his club beforehand but has not made their two most recent matchday squads.
“No, no,” said Mourinho when asked if he needed to recruit defensive options. “January, we have a little bit more time to work. And we work. We are going to try to improve.”
Asked how long Rose, who is reportedly injured, will be out for, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know how long. I would guess – but maybe I’m wrong – a couple of weeks. But, honestly, I cannot tell you.
“We have [Harry] Winks and [Moussa] Sissoko back from suspension [against Southampton on New Year’s Day] – I don’t think we are going to have anyone back from injuries.”
Although he publicly claims there is no need, Mourinho would benefit from refreshing a defence which has shipped 17 goals from his 10 matches in charge so far, with just one clean sheet, and the club should be searching hard.
Jan Vertonghen has struggled to shore up the left side of Spurs’ leaky defence in recent times, being substituted off at half-time in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Norwich.
Spurs’ fragility has left them five points short of fourth-placed Chelsea, ahead of the New Year’s Day fixtures, even though they have scored 23 goals in Mourinho’s 10 games.
As well as needing to solidify in the Premier League, they must also bear in mind February’s Champions League first leg against free-scoring Bundelisga leaders RB Leipzig, who are the highest scorers in Germany’s top tier.
Discussing the defensive issues, Mourinho pin-pointed lack of physicality as an issue for his club – perhaps giving a hint as to what type of player he might look to bring in.
The Spurs manager said: “In the beginning, we were conceding lots of goals on corners. We stopped that. We then conceded the other day against Brighton [on Boxing Day] from a lateral free-kick. But there are things in football that are very difficult to control.
“When I am small and you are taller than me, there are things in football that are impossible. The only solution is selecting taller players to cope with the physicality of the top level, either in the Premier League or in European competitions.
“We concede too many goals and it’s very frustrating. If I was one of my attacking players, I would be very frustrated that, behind, we are not able to stop it.”
Looking ahead to Spurs’ third game within a week – following the 2-1 home win against Brighton and 2-2 draw at Norwich – Mourinho claimed his men are staying strong.
The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager said: “People that accumulated 180 minutes in two days, they were fantastic. And the other people that are not playing too much and come from injuries, the [Erik] Lamelas, the [Tanguy] Ndombeles, I also want to praise their amazing spirit.”