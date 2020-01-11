jose-mourinho-reveals-why-he-started-japhet-tanganga-against-liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho surprisingly handed a debut to 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga, in what will be a baptism of fire against Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The young centre-back was selected ahead of regular centre-back Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier, the midfielder who has operated in the role before, in a shock move at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tanganga, from Hackney, has come through the Spurs academy and Mourinho has been impressed with his work-rate.

And he suspects his pace will be a valuable asset against Liverpool’s rapid attack, which boasts the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

‘That’s Tottenham,’ Mourinho told Sky Sports when asked his thinking behind selecting Tanganga.

‘He’s a good kid, working hard for years with a good pre-season from what we watch we analyse, he had a good pre-season. Working hard to have a chance. This is Tottenham. It’s a great chance for him.

Asked what specifically he sees in Tanganga that made him a viable selection for the Liverpool game, he replied: ‘He’s fast, he’s very fast. We think we need fast people when you play against Salah, Mane and people who are fantastic at attacking spaces behind, Firmino, we need speed.

‘So maybe we lose in experience, of course we have more experienced people than him. But he’s fast.’

