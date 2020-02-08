jose-mourinho-regrets-becoming-tottenham-manager,-claims-paul-merson

Jose Mourinho is looking like he regrets becoming Tottenham manager, according to Paul Merson.

Mourinho was swifty appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor in November, just 12 hours after the latter’s five-and-a-half-year reign ended with a sacking.

Oh 19 games in charge, Mourinho has won 10 but losses to Chelsea and Manchester United and far from convincing performances in recent wins over Manchester City and Southampton have tempered expectations in north London.

“I said when he went there it would give them a lift and there would be a charm offensive – and he was all smiles for a while,” he wrote for the Daily Star.

“But everyone knew it wouldn’t last, didn’t they? He’s gone back to being Grumpy Mourinho again. And I don’t see how he’s improved them at all. Not one bit.

(Getty Images)

“He looks like he’s thinking: ‘What have I done coming here?’ You don’t see him high-fiving ball boys now do you?”

Spurs are currently on their mid-season winter break, sitting fifth in the league and four points off Chelsea, having rode their luck against both City and in the FA Cup against Southampton.”

Merson continues: “Mourinho is only there to get them into the top four. I can’t see Daniel Levy wanting to win the FA Cup but not get back into the Champions League.

“But it’s not really working, is it? Chelsea are in the driving seat to finish fourth and I can’t see Spurs catching them right now.

“They are a very lucky football team at the moment because they’ve been ripped to shreds in their last two matches but still managed to win.”

He adds: “Things seem different now. It’s starting again, isn’t it? All the issues he had at United. He’s having them at Spurs now.

“I don’t think it will work for him there. That Southampton game was like an end-of-his-Old-Trafford-reign performance.”