jose-mourinho-provides-harry-kane-injury-update-after-tottenham’s-defeat-to-southampton

Jose Mourinho admits Harry Kane will ‘for sure will be out’ after the forward was forced off with a hamstring problem in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat at Southampton.

Danny Ings’ superb solo strike in the 17th minute was the only goal of the game and Spurs simply had no answer, with Jan Vertonghen fluffing the visitors’ best chance towards the end of the first half.

To make matters worse for Jose Mourinho, Kane and Tanguy Ndombele went down with injuries at St Mary’s and both players are likely to miss next weekend’s FA clash with Middlesbrough.

Ndombele pulled up clutching his hamstring in the 75th minute and was replaced by Erik Lamela, while Ndombele came off in the first half after another setback.

Kane was pictured walking around with the aid of crutches after the final whistle and Mourinho believes there’s a chance the England striker could be sidelined for some time.

‘It is negative, hamstring is always negative,’ the Tottenham manager said.

‘Is it a tear, is it a small thing, is it a contraction? At this moment I cannot say

‘He plays every minute, he plays all the time. It might be big, it might be small. For sure he will be out.’#

On Ndombele’s injury, Mourinho said: ‘He’s always injured. He’s injured, he’s not injured, he plays one match.

‘This is the same since the beginning of the season.’

Referee Mike Dean booked Mourinho after clashing with a member of Southampton’s coaching staff who the Portuguese labelled an ‘idiot’.

‘I think the yellow card was fair as I was rude. I was rude to an idiot,’ Mourinho said.

‘Because I was rude I deserved the yellow card.’





