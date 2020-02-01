Jose Mourinho on Tottenham failure to sign new striker: I cannot lie, it's not easy

Jose Mourinho has admitted it will not be easy to play in three competitions “without a striker” after failing to land cover for Harry Kane in the January window.

With Kane sidelined until April, Tottenham have been linked with a number of frontmen this month, including Krzysztof Piątek and Willian Jose, while they held talks with Olivier Giroud in recent days.

However, Mourinho does not expect to make any further additions before Friday’s 11pm deadline and, though admitting it would be “better” had Spurs signed a new striker, Mourinho has declared himself “happy” with their business.

“Again, I cannot hide,” Mourinho said.

“If I say it’s easy to play three competitions without a striker, I’m going to lie. I cannot lie. You know that’s important for us.

“If it’s not possible, it’s not possible. For me the great thing is that we’re all together on this at the club.

“There’s nobody to blame and say you could do better than you did. Not at all. We don’t want a striker to just help us now, to be useful for us. We wants a striker to be good for our future, possible to play with Harry Kane together in the future.”