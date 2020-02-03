Jose Mourinho needs to deliver new Tottenham vision to profit from Man City's slipping standards

A couple of weeks ago, I wondered if Manchester City would lose their edge now that the title race was virtually over. That question came on the eve of a home draw with Crystal Palace, since when they have looked just a little off key.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United helped prove the point. Yes, they may have eased through to Wembley over two legs but it was strange to see world-class performers who rarely make mistakes give the ball away at frequent intervals. Not only that, United managed to find time on the ball in areas normally off limits.

No doubt about it, Pep Guardiola’s side has dropped off a touch. Though still sensational when the mood takes, City’s invincible aura has taken a knock. In tandem, stories keep circulating about Pep’s future. Some state categorically that he will be leaving this summer — just the kind of rumour that will not only have reached the dressing room but will have had an effect on those inside.

‘If the boss doesn’t want to hang around, why should I?’ Seeds of doubt get sewn that are hard to dig up.

In different circumstances, such a situation might serve Tottenham well. A home team full of confidence and at full strength could possibly take advantage of the slight drop in standards. Harry Kane and Co would go for the kill.

Do not get me wrong, something like that, even without Kane, could still conceivably happen. Jose Mourinho might come up with an ingenious gameplan to prise open the cracks.

The only thing is, the way Spurs are performing, you would not put too much money on it. The lack of zest and defensive resilience continually lead to disappointing displays. And that is the big challenge facing Mourinho, not just on Sunday but moving forward.

How does he return to the sorts of standards enjoyed, dare we say, under Mauricio Pochettino? Is he even capable, for that matter, of getting there with methods that might be construed as ‘so last season’. That is the accusation now levelled at Mourinho — that he has not kept up with the modern game where an adventurous, attacking, high-energy approach tends to rule the roost over stubborn resolve.

In his defence, Mourinho has only just been able to start fashioning the squad to his liking. We are now in a post-Christian Eriksen era that moves Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn to the forefront.

Where, I wonder, will all this lead on Sunday? More to the point, what does the future hold for a Spurs side searching for identity under Mourinho?