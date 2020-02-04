jose-mourinho-hoping-dele-alli-returns-for-tottenham-vs-southampton-fa-cup-replay

Dele Alli will be assessed before Tottenham’s FA Cup replay against Southampton after being hurt in a challenge by Raheem Sterling on Sunday.

Alli was hurt after a reckless tackle by Sterling in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester City and seemed to have little chance of making Wednesday’s replay.

But manager Jose Mourinho said on Tuesday: “It’s not as bad (as was feared) so there is a chance of him playing tomorrow. Let’s wait and see, but there is a chance.”

Sterling was booked by referee Mike Dean for the foul, and the VAR decided against upgrading the decision to a red card on review — to the anger of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

Alli was able to play on until the 70th minute before being replaced in between goals by Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son.

Alli said of the incident: “We were speaking about it at half-time and we are good friends.

(REUTERS)

“I know what sort of player Raheem is and he would never intentionally try to hurt someone.

“There are no hard feelings, he is a fantastic player and we move on.”

Additional reporting by PA.