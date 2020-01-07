jose-mourinho-has-to-find-answers-at-tottenham-before-familiar-slide-takes-hold

There is an article on the Chelsea website about Mason Mount which recalls the young midfielder’s days at the club’s academy when he was a ball boy. “One moment that stands out was under Jose Mourinho,” Mount cheerily says. “If we were winning in Champions League games then he would tell us to keep hold of the ball and not to throw it back so quickly.”

Maybe Mourinho also spent time tutoring the Southampton academy, given his remarks last week that “the ball boys were well coached in delaying the game and there was not much play” after Tottenham Hotspur’s frustrating 1-0 defeat at St Mary’s.

The biter bit? It looked just like that, with Mourinho obviously leaving himself open to the accusation of hypocrisy.

But, then, Mourinho has already been running through the gamut of his familiar excuses: blame an individual player (record signing Tanguy Ndombele, who is “always injured”), blame the referee (Anthony Taylor for talking to the players too much against Chelsea), blame the opposition bench (Southampton goalkeeping coach Andrew Sparkes, who apparently is an “idiot”), blame some outside force (the light Mitre “beach ball” against Middlesbrough in Sunday’s FA Cup draw) and blame the video assistant referee (after the past two games – for being there against Southampton and for not being there against Middlesbrough). It does not take much of an internet search to find when he has used these excuses in the past.

It may be a sign that Mourinho is baring his teeth, getting back to his usual combative self and also using classic deflection tactics after poor results, although the worry for Tottenham must be the speed with which their relatively new head coach has reached a point of complaining so much.

In fairness, he has so far stopped short of his nuclear option, which is to blame the board, and maybe that will not come, given how warmly he has spoken about Daniel Levy, and Mourinho’s awareness of how the Spurs chairman might react and that he might not be quite so tolerant as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.