Jose Mourinho hails Tottenham fans for role in Man City win: 'Everybody played'

Jose Mourinho believes Tottenham fans played a key role in helping his side earn a vital 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Spurs rode their luck at times in Sunday’s Premier League clash, but goals from Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son saw Spurs beat the champions to close the gap on Chelsea in the top four race.

January signing Bergwijn enjoyed a dream debut as he scored a fine volley to put Spurs ahead after 63 minutes, while Son struck eight minutes later.

Spurs had a Hugo Lloris penalty save and some last-gasp defending to thank as Pep Guardiola’s City missed a glut of chances, but Mourinho has credited fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with creating the perfect conditions for his players.

Mourinho said after the game: “Everyone on the pitch, even the ones not on the pitch, I think everybody played.

“Great empathy with the fans, great feeling for Steven [Bergwijn] to come and to feel that this is not just a beautiful stadium, but also a great atmosphere, so… perfect.”

The win took Spurs onto 37 points after 25 games, sending them fifth in the table – four points behind Chelsea.

