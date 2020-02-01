Jose Mourinho failed to hijack Man United's deadline day move for Odion Ighalo

Jose Mourinho tried to hijack Manchester United’s deadline day move for Odion Ighalo.

The former Watford striker has signed a six-month loan deal, which will see him join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side for the rest of the season.

But Mourinho tried to beat his former club with a late dash of his own – attempting to convince the 30-year-old to head to Tottenham instead.

It’s understood Ighalo had his heart set on United, who he has supported since he was a child, and is due to fly from China to Manchester in the next couple of days.

With Solskjaer’s side set to start their 16-day winter break after Saturday’s game with Wolves, there is plenty of time for the Nigerian to settle in before Man United next play, against Chelsea, February 17.

United had planned to sign Erling Braut Haaland at the start of the month – but missed out when the Norwegian starlet opted to move to Borussia Dortmund instead.

A double stress fracture to Marcus Rashford’s back left Solskjaer desperately trying to bring in cover before the January window closed.

All moves this month were intended to be part of the United manager’s long-term planning – such as Bruno Fernandes, who signed in a £46.5m deal this week.

But Ighalo is very much seen as a short-term fix. There is no option to buy as part of his loan deal.