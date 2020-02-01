Jose Mourinho explains why he didn't try to persuade Christian Eriksen to stay at Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has revealed he never tried to persuade Christian Eriksen to stay at Tottenham and praised Daniel Levy for negotiating a “fantastic deal” for the Dane.

Eriksen joined Inter Milan for £17million this week, six months before the end of his contract when he was free to leave Spurs for nothing.

Mourinho revealed that he had known Eriksen’s intentions from his first day at the club in November and said Spurs had used his transfer fee to buy Steven Bergwijn in a £25m deal from PSV Eindhoven.

“For a long time we knew. We didn’t tell because of a moral agreement with him but from the first day I arrived he told me he was not going to sign,” Mourinho said of Eriksen. “So then it was an experienced and intelligent way for me and Mr. Levy to manage the situation. For me, to try to have still a player without great motivations but still a player with a good sense of professionalism and respect for the club to give us what he could. And Mr. Levy on the business side managed to do a great deal with six months on his contract.

“I tried to persuade Toby [Alderweireld to sign a new deal] when Toby told me he was having some doubts but Christian told me the decision was made and no way [did I try to persuade him]. From that moment, I was just trying to build the team without him.

“That was the reason why I didn’t play him many, many times. At the same time, Christian being a good professional and having respect for the club and his teammates I knew that with some limitations – there are always limitations with a player in his situation – that until his last day he tried to help the team and be a positive guy in the dressing room, which he was.

“Christian would always give us some of his talent until the end of the season. He is a good professional, respect to the club, respect to the dressing room, if he stayed here I think he would always give us something. But Mr. Levy managed to get an important transfer fee that was used to buy a 21-year-old [sic] player like Steven Bergwijn. So, Mr. Levy did fantastic for the club.”

As well as Bergwijn, Spurs signed 21-year-old midfielder Gedson Fernandes on a season-long loan from Benfica, while 29-year-old Danny Rose – their longest-serving player – joined Newcastle on loan until the end of the season.

They will also be without two of their most experienced players in Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane until at least April and Mourinho admitted there was a “positive and negative” side to relying on youth.

“There is always experience that is needed,” he said. “But on other side it is very exciting to work with a young team with young players to look to the future.

“If they have the right personality they don’t feel the pressure, they have no fears, they go with an open mind. They want the future so I am more than happy. When you look for example to Bergwijn, seven caps for a big national team like Holland, played Champions League already with PSV, young but not a young kid that is going to get lost in the street, so it is good.

“For his club, [he was] left winger,” Mourinho added of Bergwijn. “In the national team, right winger. He doesn’t have a favourite. For me, both, and that’s a good thing. We have many options for the wide areas. And the wide areas are very important for our future. Imagine Harry Kane with these four options on the side, it’s magnificent. In this moment, are we going to have a problem? Yes, we are going to have a problem but that’s the way it is.”