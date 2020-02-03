Jose Mourinho earns landmark Tottenham win on Steven Bergwijn's dream debut

Two and a half months after his appointment, Jose Mourinho earned his first landmark victory as Tottenham manager – a 2-0 smash-and-grab against champions Manchester City.

It was not quite classic Mourinho as Spurs rode their luck repeatedly but it was exactly the kind of win the Portuguese made his name with.

His side were second best in possession and chances but hit City with two late sucker-punches through debutant Steven Bergwijn and Heung-min Son.

Beating his old nemesis Pep Guardiola – and surely confirming Liverpool the title beyond all doubt – will give Mourinho huge satisfaction, while the win was a vindication of his claim that Spurs would improve once he had a full week on the training ground to work with his players.

Dream debut for Bergwijn

Mourinho took a risk by throwing new signing Steven Bergwijn straight into the XI after just a few days training and it paid off spectacularly as the Dutchman scored a brilliant winner to set Spurs on their way to victory.

In two touches, the 22-year-old controlled Lucas Moura’s pass with his chest before volleying into the far corner. He was already wheeling away to celebrate wildly before the ball hit the back of the net.

The moment will immediately endear Bergwijn to Spurs fans and should ease the process of settling in.

VAR controversy overshadows

What is it about this fixture and dramatic VAR calls?

The technology took centre stage again, as a frantic first half finished with Raheem Sterling escaping a red card for a late, studs-up challenge on Dele Alli before City were belatedly awarded one penalty for Serge Aurier’s foul on Sergio Aguero – saved by Hugo Lloris – but denied a second spot-kick when the goalkeeper appeared to catch Sterling as he followed up Ilkay Gundogan’s tame effort.

Mourinho will not care now, of course, but neither manager can have been particularly happy with the decisions at the time and, again, the consistency – if not accuracy – of the decisions was questionable.